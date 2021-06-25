CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:OUI, Somerset News

SOMERSET (CBS) — State Police arrested a woman for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs after she crashed her car onto a guardrail on Route 195 East in Somerset Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the single-car crash. Photos show the car off the road with the front half hanging over the guardrail.

Police said the crash resulted in a mile-long backup leading to the Braga Bridge.

 

CBSBoston.com Staff