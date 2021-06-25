SOMERSET (CBS) — State Police arrested a woman for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs after she crashed her car onto a guardrail on Route 195 East in Somerset Friday morning.
No one was hurt in the single-car crash. Photos show the car off the road with the front half hanging over the guardrail.
Troopers working a single-vehicle roll over onto guardrail, Rt 195 East, Somerset. Adult female operator under arrest for OUI-drugs. No apparent injuries. Crash caused a mile-long backup approaching the Braga Bridge. pic.twitter.com/AnvZBWYJwR
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 25, 2021
Police said the crash resulted in a mile-long backup leading to the Braga Bridge.