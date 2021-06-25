BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution are riding a five-game winning streak and seemingly can’t lose this season. On Sunday night though, they head to a place where they seemingly can’t win as of late.

The Revolution close out their busy stretch of three matches in eight nights on Sunday with a tilt against Dallas FC at Toyota Stadium. New England is winless in its last nine trips to the Big D, going 0-7-2. Despite that, the Revs still own a winning record all-time in Dallas at 11-10-3.

These two clubs have not met since March 2019, when the Revs opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Dallas. New England’s lone goal that day came off the foot of a newcomer by the name of Carles Gil, who has been downright electric since he first donned a Revolution jersey.

Gil and Company will look to end New England’s woes in Dallas, against a club that has just one win in nine matches (1-4-4) this season.

Who’s Hot

Carles Gil: No explanation needed. The MLS Player of the Week is always hot on the pitch. It’s probably why he got that haircut.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that whenever the Revs score, Carles Gil probably has a foot in it.

Gustavo Bou: The New England forward has scored in three straight matches, the longest scoring streak of his career. He had a season-high three shots, two of which were on target, Wednesday night against the Red Bulls.

Tajon Buchanan: Buchanan scored his second goal of the season Wednesday night, and added six recoveries, three tackles, two clearances, and an interception against the Red Bulls.

DeJuan Jones: Not only did he net his first goal of the season, but Jones had four interceptions Wednesday night, upping his team-leading total to 18 on the season.

Henry Kessler: The New England defender had a team-high five clearances while adding three recoveries, two tackles, one interception, and one blocked shot defensively against the Red Bulls.

Where To Watch

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. on Sunday night, and you can catch the match on TV38 — the television home of the New England Revolution!