REVERE (CBS) — Revere is launching its own vaccine lottery. The city is offering residents a chance at winning thousands of dollars in scholarships – if they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Right now just 56% of the city is fully vaccinated, below the state average.
Five scholarships worth $10,000 each will be up for grabs. Three of the scholarships will go to young people between 12 and 20, and two will go to adult winners who can award it to a Revere youth of their choosing.
The deadline to register is July 30. Click here for more information.
Registration for the statewide VaxMillions giveaway starts July 1.