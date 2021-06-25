CAPE COD (CBS) — After a sick raccoon became the Cape’s first non-bat rabies case reported in over eight years, the United State Department of Agriculture has implemented a strategy to capture and vaccinate raccoons in the area.
Per the USDA’s direction, the Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force says they are now looking for property owners “who would allow wildlife biologist and technicians to access their properties to live capture, vaccinate, tag, and release raccoons and other terrestrial rabies vectors on their properties”.
The task force is hoping to use the “emergency trap-vaccinate-release campaign” in Yarmouth, Brewster, Harwich and Chatham. They have already started using the strategy in Dennis.
The program started June 14 and will end July 1.
The case of rabies was identified following routine testing on a sick raccoon in Hyannis on June 10.
If you are interested in participating, you can email brian.bjorklund@usda.gov.