PEABODY (CBS) — Police in Peabody investigated a reported shooting Friday morning. There appeared to be two separate scenes: one at Allens Lane and Washington Street and the other two miles away on Veterans Memorial Drive.
The first scene was not far from the police station. Police blocked off the intersection and looked at a car that appeared to have bullet holes in the driver's side door.
On Veterans Memorial Drive, officers looked at another car that had a smashed back window. At one point, investigators got underneath a nearby car and checked out what appeared to be more bullet holes.
Massachusetts State Police were also called to the scenes.
Anyone with information should call police.