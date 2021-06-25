Kiermaier Ends Combined No-Hit Bid, Rays Top Red Sox 1-0Manuel Margot scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 victory Thursday night.

After Three-Assist Night, Revolution Midfielder Carles Gil Named MLS Player Of The WeekCarles Gil was downright surgical with his passing Wednesday night in New England's 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. He was awarded for it on Thursday, earning MLS Player of the Week honors.

NFL Will Legalize 'Pat Patriot' Throwback Helmet ... But Not Until 2022For football fans who enjoy a good throwback look, it's time to get excited. But it's also time to be patient.

Paul Pierce Pitches 'Unfiltered' Podcast With Kevin GarnettIt seems as though The Truth needs to set himself free.

Al Horford Grateful For Another Shot At Some Unfinished Business With CelticsAl Horford is back in Boston, and the veteran big man couldn't be happier. He's eager to take care of some unfinished business with the Celtics.