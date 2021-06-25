NANTUCKET (CBS) — Nantucket Police are asking the public to help them identify a person who allegedly broke into a coffee shop on Broad Street. The suspect is caught on the shop’s surveillance camera early Tuesday morning.
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged white man, possibly in his 50s, with shorter white hair and a stocky build. He was between 5’8″ and 5’10” and wearing a darker t-shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a gray hat with a white emblem on it.
According to police, the man can be seen walking down Easy Street toward Broad Street at about 12:45 a.m. He stayed in the area and broke into the business multiple times before leaving for good around 3 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Witherell at 508-228-1212 ext. 5618 or email Dwitherell@police.Nantucket-ma.gov.