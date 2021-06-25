CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The economy parking garage at Logan Airport is blocked off, causing a parking crunch, and Massport says there’s still no timetable for reopening it.

Instead, the agency will cut the daily rate for the central garage. If you reserve a space online, you’ll pay $25 per day, down from $39.

Also, Logan Express tickets online will cost $9 each way instead of $12.

Massport hopes those reduced prices will cut down on traffic at the airport, specifically at pick-up and drop-off.

The new rates take effect on July 1.

