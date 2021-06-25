GILFORD, NH (CBS) – Musician Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to face charges in New Hampshire, but he won’t have to leave California.
The Gilford, NH Police Department says the singer, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, has agreed to surrender in Los Angeles.
Warner is wanted on assault charges from a 2019 incident involving a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Gilford Police say more than 300,000 Facebook comments and shares forced Warner to address the outstanding warrant.