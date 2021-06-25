BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police have released the identity of the Boston teenager who drowned in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon. Jason Peri Bonilla, 19, went under the water after he began struggling while trying to swim across Turtle Pond with several friends, police said.
Investigators said his friends tried but failed to keep him above water as he began to struggle while halfway across the pond. First responders rushed to the scene but it took three hours to locate his body.
"Investigation indicates that Bonilla may have used marijuana prior to swimming, and that he was a good swimmer," police said in a statement.
Police said Bonilla was living in Roxbury with relatives and his immediate family lives in Honduras.
On Friday afternoon, State Police, health and environmental officials will hold a press conference to discuss water safety in Massachusetts.