CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) -– A mosquito batch that was collected in Bow, N.H., has tested positive for the rare Jamestown Canyon virus. While people in New Hampshire have been previously diagnosed with JCV, this marks the first-ever detection of the virus in mosquitos in the state.
The state's Department of Health and Human Services announced the news on Friday.
The virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Currently, there are no vaccines for JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
This summer, New Hampshire launched a program to figure out how prevalent mosquitos carrying JCV were within the state. As of Friday, the DHHS says they have not identified the virus in a human this year.
Since the disease was first reported in the Granite State in 2013, New Hampshire has identified 14 cases in total.
“JCV is known to be a risk to people in New Hampshire, so we are fortunate to have been able to increase surveillance for this arbovirus through this pilot project,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Elizabeth Talbot said.
Early symptoms of JCV can include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, dizziness, headache. In more severe cases, the virus infects the central nervous system and can cause brain inflammation, inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain, and spinal cord (meningitis).
