BOSTON (CBS) — After a four-year run on the Boston bench, Scott Morrison is looking for his chance as a head coach. The Celtics assistant told NBA Insider Pete Yannopoulous that he’s interviewed with the Washington Wizards about their head coaching vacancy.
Morrison joined Brad Stevens’ staff in Boston in 2017, but has been with the Celtics organization since 2014, when he was named the head coach of the Maine Red Claws of the G League. He was named G League Coach of the Year after leading Maine to a 35–15 record in 2015. He also coached Boston’s Summer League team in 2015.
My brother & #BleedGreen Coach @scott_morrison informed us on @RDSca tonight that he also interviewed with Washington Wizards for their head coaching position. 🇨🇦🏀.Future #NBA head coach. @MathieuJolivet pic.twitter.com/fW2mBqfLsN
— Peter Yannopoulos (@PeteYannopoulos) June 25, 2021
A native of Prince Edward Island, Morrison also has experience as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Team. He interviewed with the Celtics for their head coaching vacancy after Brad Stevens made the move to the front office, but Boston is reportedly set to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka for the position.
The Boston bench has already lost Jerome Allen this offseason, after he reportedly accepted an assistant coaching job with the Detroit Pistons.