BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins still have some big decisions to make on their roster. In the meanwhile, they’re taking care of the bottom of their forward depth chart.
The most recent move came Friday, when the team signed Trent Frederic to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $1.05 million.
Frederic was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
It's a Freddy Friday.
The 23-year-old played in 43 of the Bruins’ 56 regular-season games, registering five points (4-1-5). His 65 PIMs led the team, and his three fighting majors had him tied with Nick Ritchie for the team lead. His early-season bout vs. Tom Wilson provided a memorable moment before a Bruins comeback victory.
He fought Wilson later in the year, on the night that Wilson injured Brandon Carlo with a dirty hit, and he fought Brendan Lemieux of the Rangers.
Frederic was healthy but didn’t take the ice for any of the Bruins’ 11 playoff games.
The Bruins drafted Frederic with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, and he’scored 27 goals with 38 assists in 127 AHL games for Providence.
Frederic marks the third forward signing for the Bruins since their postseason ended. The team signed Jesper Froden from the Swedish Hockey League and re-signed Anton Blidh to a one-year, two-way contract.