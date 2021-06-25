BOSTON (CBS) – A former Boston police sergeant pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges connected to an overtime fraud scheme at the Boston Police Department’s evidence warehouse.

William Baxter, 62, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft from a program receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

From March 2015 to June 2016, Baxter submitted fraudulent overtime slips for overtime hours that he did not work for two overtime shifts at the evidence warehouse.

During the so-called “purge” overtime shift, a weekday shift intended to dispose of unneeded evidence, Baxter claimed to have worked from 4-8 p.m. But he routinely left at 6 p.m., and sometimes earlier.

The second shift, which was called “kiosk” overtime, involved driving to each police district in Boston one Saturday a month to collect old prescription drugs to be burned. Prosecutors say Baxter routinely submitted overtime slips claiming to have worked 8.5 hours, when he only worked three-to-four hours of those shifts.

Prosecutors also say Baxter was aware of and endorsed fraudulent overtime slips of his subordinates, who also left their shifts early.

In total, Baxter collected about $9,223 from submitted false overtime slips for hours that he didn’t work.

As of Friday, 14 Boston Police officers in total have been charged in connection to the overtime fraud scheme. Baxter is the seventh to plead guilty.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 21.