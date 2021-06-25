SAUGUS (CBS) — A Lynn man is facing charges after a car crashed into a building in Saugus Friday morning. It happened at the Daria Kitchen and Interiors Showroom on Lincoln Avenue.

The vehicle left a large hole in the side of the building.

According to police, Alfredo Niz-Lopez, 20, crashed into the store after driving off from the scene of an earlier crash.

Around 4 a.m. officers were called to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Ballard Street. Police said a driver reported she had been rear-ended at a red light and the other car, allegedly driven by Niz-Lopez, had driven away.

“The woman pursued Niz-Lopez for a short time on Lincoln Avenue as he attempted to flee before he lost control of his vehicle and subsequently crashed into a storefront at 529 Lincoln Ave. He then allegedly attempted to flee the second crash on foot, but was located and taken into custody by Saugus Police,” police said.

Crews were still on scene at 6 a.m. inspecting the building’s damage.

Niz-Lopez was hospitalized as a result of the crash but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

He was summoned to court on the following charges: operating under the influence of liquor, two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

Police said while no one was seriously injured by this incident, drivers should not pursue someone who is fleeing the scene of a crash. They should call 911 and provide police with as much information as they can.