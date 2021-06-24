BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is a rather driven guy. He works hard at his craft, which demands most of his time. He’s also got a wife and kids, and family spread out across the country. And he’s got his businesses, his brand, and his sponsors to manage. So he’s fairly busy, and he doesn’t have a ton of time for leisure activities.

But when he does get a rare window to do whatever he wants, the GOAT prefers to graze the fields of golf courses.

Brady hit the links with James Corden for a segment on “The Late Late Show,” and he told the host that golf is his No. 1 choice for offseason activity.

“This is my favorite hobby,” Brady said while riding in a golf cart with Corden, shortly after belting out “Country Grammar” by Nelly. “But doing it with friends is the best part. You get to hang out. You get to be a little competitive. Talk a little s—. Put a few bucks on the line.”

Brady — who’s very good at most things — admitted that he’s not always good at taking that extra time for himself.

“Finding the balance in that is really what I gotta find more often,” Brady said. “Finding a little more time for peace and quiet, a little more time for myself, a little more time to rest and rejuvenate myself so that I can continue to do things I love to do.”

As for doing what he loves to do, the reigning Super Bowl MVP explained why he is still playing football while gearing up for his 44th birthday in August.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do, and you want to do,” Brady said. “It’s not about proving it to others what you can do. It’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like, even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44. Because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

The video was mostly full of goofs and guffaws, but it ended on a deadly serious note: with Brady rapping “Alexander Hamilton” from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.”

.@TomBrady and @JKCorden give a word-perfect @HamiltonMusical performance whilst in a golf cart. pic.twitter.com/G38sGG9NE3 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 24, 2021

Brady said that his appreciation for the stage came from his father — even if the younger Brady didn’t appreciate it while it was taking root.

“When I was a kid growing up, my dad — this is when we had CDs — you’d get in your dad’s car, and you’d open up the CD book, right?” Brady said. “And I would listen to, like, you know, hip-hop music and rock music. And then when you go into his car, it’s like show tunes. And I was like, ‘You know what, Dad? When I’m older, I am never going to listen to show tunes in my car.’ And now it’s like, literally, you put it on and hear the kids are singing.”