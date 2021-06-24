BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been almost three months since Paul Pierce’s career as an ESPN analyst came to an abrupt end. And with some time to himself, it seems as though The Truth needs to set himself free.

The Hall of Famer dropped onto Twitter on Thursday with a simple question for his fans: “The Truth and The Ticket podcast unfiltered should we do it what y’all think” Pierce asked.

The Truth and The Ticket podcast unfiltered should we do it what y’all think 🤔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 24, 2021

While the “New Big Three” era should have produced more championships, the title won in 2008 resonates with an entire generation of Celtics fans. Pierce’s career in Boston remains the best since Larry Bird, and Kevin Garnett’s rapid assimilation to Celtics culture got his number a spot in the rafters.

It’s not a surprise at all, then, for the Twitter vote to overwhelmingly support the podcast pitch. (At the time of this post, 87 percent of the more than 5,000 votes want the Truth and Ticket podcast.)

Truth and Ticket podcast — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 24, 2021

Any time the 2008 team gathers for any type of conversation, it always draws plenty of interest from fans. And with Pierce and Garnett’s combined 40 years of NBA experience, they’ll have a whole lot more to talk about than just that one championship run.

Suffice it to say, Pierce and KG getting together without the restraints of the FCC would make for a quality listen for all Celtics fans.