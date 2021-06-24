OXFORD (CBS) — Authorities have identified the Oxford couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday on Old Webster Road. The man was Jesse A. Brooks, 38; and the woman was Jamie A. Dickinson, 34, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced.
Police dispatchers said they heard gunshots in the background, as they took two separate 911 calls from the same home at the same time.
A neighbor said their home security camera shows the woman's 13-year-old son jumping out of a front window. He had his 4-year-old sibling, alive, in his arms.
Police went in and found a third child, a 3-year-old, also alive.
Animal control officers removed the family's two rottweilers Wednesday. Neighbors say police had been there before, responding to complaints about barking. They say they also heard the couple fighting often and knew there were guns in the home.
Neighbors said Brooks was an electrician and the father of the two younger children.