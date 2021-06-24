Rays Stop 7-Game Skid, Beat AL East-Leading Red Sox 8-2Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help the Tampa Bay Rays stop a seven-game losing streak by beating the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Revolution Top New York Red Bulls, 3-2, For Fifth Straight WinThe New England Revolution extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

New Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Has Earned Gregg Popovich's Respect: 'He's A Pro'"He exudes a confidence and a comfort in his own skin where people just gravitate to him. He's a fundamentally sound teacher because he's comfortable with himself, he knows the material and players read it. ... And he'll do it better than I would do it -- and I'm not blowing smoke."

Celtics Have Found A Fresh Voice To Lead The Way In Ime UdokaIf anything was apparent after the great disaster of 2021, it was that the Celtics needed a fresh young voice to lead the way from the bench. They have found that fresh young voice in Ime Udoka.

Travelers Championship Preview: 'Anything Can Happen In The Last Four Holes,' Says CBS Sports' Ian Baker-FinchA strong field at the Travelers Championship attacks a TPC River Highlands course that offers up its fair share of scoring opportunities.