BOSTON (CBS) – The state retirement board will meet Thursday and they could consider a petition that would help support the family of Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia, who drowned on the job.
Officer Familia died earlier this month while trying to save a teenager at a lake in Worcester. Both Familia and 14-year-old Troy Love died.
Current state law does not consider drowning as a line of duty death.
That means Officer Familia's family would not qualify to receive his full pension.
State lawmakers are expected to take up the issue Thursday after the Worcester City Council approved a petition to give Officer Familia’s pension to his family.