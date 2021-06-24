BOSTON (CBS) — Got any extra towels at home? If you do, the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston could use them.
The medical center, which is a part of the MSPCA-Angell (Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), posted on its Facebook page that they currently have a “very low supply of towels” for the animals in their care and would appreciate any donations.
Anyone can drop towels off at the medical center’s lobby located on 350 S. Huntington Avenue in Boston at any time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.