Boston Hospital Networks Plan To Require COVID Vaccines For EmployeesMultiple Boston hospital networks announced Thursday that there will be a future COVID vaccine requirement for their workers.

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Long-Hauler From Fall River Returns Home After 6 Months In HospitalA man from Fall River is back at home with his family after spending six months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

1 hour ago

NH Man In Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Driver Honking At HimA 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly getting out of his SUV and pointing his gun at another driver who was honking at him while sitting in traffic in Manchester, New Hampshire. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Al Horford Happy To Be Back In Boston, Grateful For Another Shot With CelticsVeteran big man Al Horford is exited to be back with the Celtics and eager to take care of some unfinished business with the team.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For June 24, 2021Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago