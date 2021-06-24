BEVERLY (CBS) — A high-rise condo building north of Miami Beach collapsed early Thursday, killing at least one person. The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to CBS News on Thursday afternoon that over 90 people are unaccounted for.

In the massive pile of steel and concrete in Miami, rescuers are trying desperately to find survivors. And in Beverly, FEMA has its own pile of steel and concrete to train specifically for that kind of rescue.

“It’s obviously a major collapse,” said Mark Foster of FEMA Urban Search and Rescue in regards to the Miami building collapse. “There are two teams working down there. There’s hundreds of people involved in the rescue efforts. It’s a big deal. I really feel bad. People won’t survive. It’s unfortunate.”

“If a person is in a void, they can be rescued,” said Foster

Masasachusetts FEMA Task Force 1 has six dogs trained specifically to find survivors in a building collapse. They showed WBZ-TV Loki, one of the dogs they train.

“He did a big sweep. When the wind starts to go crazy, he’s trying to get any available scent,” said Karen Nesbitt, a FEMA dog handler. “He’s only going to find whatever victim is underneath the rubble, unseen.”

Inside the pile is a FEMA employee who is hidden. It doesn’t take long for Loki to find her.

Unless something else happens in Miami, the FEMA Search and Rescue Team in Beverly don’t expect to be called.