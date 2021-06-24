BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 78 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,478. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,622.
There were 32,769 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.32%.
There are 96 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 29 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,636 active cases in Massachusetts.