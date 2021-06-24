BOSTON (CBS) — I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV that Mass General Brigham will require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus once a vaccine receives full FDA approval.
Mass General Brigham is the first of the Boston hospital networks to announce a requirement like this.
Pfizer and Moderna have both requested full FDA approval, but that process will take months.
The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“Based on the research, data and trends, we have made the decision that all Mass General Brigham employees will be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the FDA has granted approval of one of the three vaccines,” Mass General Brigham CEO Dr. Annie Kilbanski said in a letter to staff. “This step to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment is consistent with our approach to the flu vaccine requirement implemented in 2018.”
Kilbanski said that employees will be able to request an exemption for religious or medical reasons, as will workers who are pregnant or intend to become pregnant.
More than 85% of Mass General Brigham employees are already vaccinated against COVID.