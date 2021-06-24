FOXBORO (CBS) — Nothing is like getting a brand new big screen TV to watch your favorite sporting events on. Now imagine the excitement Patriots fans will feel when they see that the team has a newer, even more massive screen for their viewing pleasure at Gillette Stadium.
The south end of Gillette is getting a massive upgrade this offseason. When Patriots fans return to the stands in 2021, they’ll have a gigantic new screen to watch replays on.
The newer, bigger screen is being installed just under New England’s six Super Bowl banners, making those seem rather minuscule by comparison.
A shot of the construction of massive new scoreboard coming to Gillette Stadium from Globe photographer Matthew J. Lee pic.twitter.com/ddaO7eUsOf
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 24, 2021
The new screen looks like it’s at least twice the size of the old one, which should give just about every fan in Gillette (minus the ones sitting directly under it) an even larger look at all the big plays.
Pats fans will get their first look at the new big screen when the team kicks off its preseason slate against the Washington Football Team on August 12.