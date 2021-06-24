Gillette Stadium Is Getting A Massive New Video ScreenThe south end of Gillette is getting a massive upgrade this offseason.

Julian Edelman Cracks Wise At Mac Jones' Look In Madden Video GameThe new Madden video game -- featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover -- won't be released until August. Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones better hope some updates are made before then.

Garrett Richards' Spin Rates Drop Drastically As Righty Struggles To Adapt To MLB's Crackdown On SubstancesGarrett Richards' season has taken a turn for the worse, and his start in Tampa was its lowest point.

Carles Gil Simply Incredible With Three-Assist Night Vs. Red BullsCarles Gil is an absolute wizard with the ball on his foot. He dazzled once again Wednesday night in Foxboro, assisting on all three New England goals in a 3-2 Revolution win over the New York Red Bulls.

Tom Brady Performs Rap From 'Hamilton' With James Corden, Explains Why He Loves GolfThe video was mostly full of goofs and guffaws, but it ended on a deadly serious note: with Brady rapping "Alexander Hamilton" from the Broadway hit "Hamilton."