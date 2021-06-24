BOSTON (CBS) – After a year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Frog Pond spray pool is back open for the summer.
The Boston Common staple opened for the season with a kickoff event on Thursday.
The spray pool is open every day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until Labor Day. It is managed by the Skating Club of Boston, run by workers from the Boston Youth Fund.
Families can also ride the Boston Common carousel. Admission is $3, with 10-ride cards for sale at a cost of $25. The carousel is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.