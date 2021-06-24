BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn had to be hospitalized and underwent a hip replacement after falling in the city recently, his family said.
The 81-year-old was walking in South Boston with his wife on June 12 when he tripped and fell. Boston Fire and EMS came to Flynn’s aid, taking him to Mass General Hospital.
Flynn is now undergoing physical therapy at Spaulding Rehab following the hip replacement.
His family thanked first responders and health care workers for helping out the former Vatican ambassador, who was mayor of Boston from 1984 until 1993.
“We also want to thank our friends and neighbors who sent get well cards and prayers for Mayor Flynn,” his family said. “We will provide updates as he continues to make progress in his recovery.”