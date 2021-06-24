By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — Carles Gil is an absolute wizard with the ball on his foot. He dazzled once again Wednesday night in Foxboro, assisting on all three New England goals in a 3-2 Revolution win over the New York Red Bulls.

Gil’s passing is at an absurd level at the moment, with five assists in New England’s last two games. His three-assist game Wednesday was the first by a Revolution player since Lee Nguyen accomplished the feat with a four-assist night in 2017. He is now up to four multi-assist games in his time with the Revs.

Gil is up to 10 on the season, which is twice as many as the next guy in Major League Soccer. Those 10 helpers have gone to seven different players on the Revs roster.

He is Patrice Bergeron without the skates, able to get the ball to his teammates where no one else can. Just look at his first two dimes on Wednesday, where Gil split the New York defense and found the perfect seam to his teammates. He sent a perfect chip shot to Tajon Buchanan for New England’s first tally and then quickly threaded the needle to DeJuan Jones on the club’s second goal.

Gil’s third assist, the game-winner for New England, came on a perfectly placed lob pass over the top to a streaking Gustavo Bou. All three were simply beautiful in their own special way.

“From the start of my time here, I have gained great chemistry and I understand my teammates very well,” Gil said through a translator after the game. “For me, it’s easy to play with these guys because they’re fast and they play well in space. The guys up top, like Tajon and Gustavo, they finish well. Hopefully together we can continue to score more goals.”

Gil has 10 assists through just 10 games, and though there is a long way to go this season, he’s already flirting with some Revs history. He is on pace to decimate Steve Ralston’s single-season assist mark of 19, which was set in 2002.

Gil will have a chance to inch closer to that record, and the Revs a chance to extend their winning streak to six games, Sunday night when New England visits FC Dallas. That match can be seen on TV38, with kickoff set for 9 p.m.