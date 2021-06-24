FOXBORO (CBS) — Carles Gil was downright surgical with his passing Wednesday night in New England’s 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. He was awarded for it on Thursday, earning MLS Player of the Week honors.

Gil assisted on all three of New England’s goals on Wednesday, giving him five in the last two matches and an MLS-best 10 on the season. Gil has twice as many assists as New York’s Fabio and Seattle’s João Paulo, who share second place on MLS’ assist leaderboard.

All three of Gil’s helpers were beauties on Wednesday:

This marks the second straight match week in which a Revolution player has been voted Player of the Week, after goalkeeper Matt Turner took home the honor for Week 8 following last Saturday’s 3-2 win at New York City FC. This marks the fourth time in Revs history that the club has had players voted Player of the Week in consecutive weeks.

Gil will look to add to his assist tally Sunday night when the Revs look to stretch their winning streak to six games against FC Dallas. That match can be seen on TV38, with kickoff set for 9 p.m.