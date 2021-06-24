BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron did not win the Selke Award last week, but he will be taking home another trophy for his efforts during the 2021 season. Bergeron has been awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, Messier announced Wednesday night.
The award is presented to the player "who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." Bergeron certainly fits that bill.
A team captain for the first time in 2021, Bergeron gives back to the community any chance he gets. In 2006, Bergeron founded the “Patrice’s Pal’s” program to fund and provide the opportunity for young hockey fans from hospitals and children’s organizations in Boston to attend Bruins games. In 2010, he took the mantle of the Bruins’ annual Holiday Toy Shopping event, a tradition that was originally started by Ray Bourque and has continued under the guidance of a leader of the team ever since.
Bergeron has also spearheaded the Bruins annual Holiday Hospital visits for years by presenting a theme for each visit, dressing up in character, and including his team in visits to children at local hospitals.
In June of 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Bergeron and his family donated a total of $50,000 ($25,000 each to NAACP Boston and the Centre Multiethnique de Quebec) and released a statement on activism and allyship, saying “Silence is not an option for me anymore.”
"It's a huge honor. There is more than just X's and O's and playing the game of hockey. It's about the community and what impact it can bring to people," Bergeron said of receiving the award on Wednesday.