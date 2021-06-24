Patrice Bergeron Wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership AwardPatrice Bergeron did not win the Selke Award last week, but he will be taking home another trophy for his efforts during the 2021 season.

Rays Stop 7-Game Skid, Beat AL East-Leading Red Sox 8-2Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help the Tampa Bay Rays stop a seven-game losing streak by beating the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Revolution Top New York Red Bulls, 3-2, For Fifth Straight WinThe New England Revolution extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

New Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Has Earned Gregg Popovich's Respect: 'He's A Pro'"He exudes a confidence and a comfort in his own skin where people just gravitate to him. He's a fundamentally sound teacher because he's comfortable with himself, he knows the material and players read it. ... And he'll do it better than I would do it -- and I'm not blowing smoke."

Celtics Have Found A Fresh Voice To Lead The Way In Ime UdokaIf anything was apparent after the great disaster of 2021, it was that the Celtics needed a fresh young voice to lead the way from the bench. They have found that fresh young voice in Ime Udoka.