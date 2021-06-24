ATTLEBORO (CBS) – In Attleboro, there are miles of bumpy roadways, but not enough state funding to fix it. That’s why Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler says the state cannot afford to forego the sales tax for two whole months.
It's an estimated $900 million in revenue, according to Governor Charlie Baker.
“It’s probably one of the number one complaints any municipality receives is about their roadways not being sufficient,” Tyler said. “It’s a quality of life issue.”
Tyler said that's $900 million that could be better spent. "We should almost be receiving almost four times of what we receive," Tyler said.
Governor Baker’s proposal would waive the 6% sales tax on most items for the entire months of August and September to help businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.
Town officials say what the community needs is more funding for safer roadways.
“Our roads need attention now,” Tyler said. “I think it’s a great investment of money.”