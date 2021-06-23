(MARE) – Layla is a creative girl of Caucasian descent. She loves to be creative and enjoys drawing, digital art, blogging, and connecting with other creative individuals on art websites. Layla loves animals and likes to spend her free time with her siblings or volunteering at her local animal shelter.

Layla is legally freed for adoption. Her social worker would consider a one or two-parent household that can provide her with acceptance and unconditional love. She would do best in a home where she is able to receive consistent attention. A home with no other children or children younger than her would be best. Layla would love a home with pets to support her love of animals.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.