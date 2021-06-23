SCITUATE (CBS) – Lifeguards in Scituate got hands-on training Wednesday to help keep beachgoers safe this summer.
Despite a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, Scituate’s town administrator said the town is fully staffed this year.
Lifeguards learned rescue techniques for real-life emergencies and shark attacks.
“We’re seeing people on the beaches earlier. The water is cold; the water’s rough, we cab have rip currents; you do jellyfish. People need to be aware of their surroundings. They need to know where their kids are, where their children are and they need to know their own limitations,” said Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.