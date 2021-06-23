FOXBORO (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (7-1-2; 23 pts.) extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Red Bulls (4-5-0, 12 pts.) at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. Captain Carles Gil assisted all three of the Revolution’s goals, scored by Tajon Buchanan in the 26th minute, DeJuan Jones in the 32nd minute, and Gustavo Bou in the 51st minute. New York’s Patryk Klimala pulled one back for the visitors in the 53rd minute – marking the first goal New England has conceded from open play at home this season – with Andres Reyes adding New York’s second goal in the 75th minute.

New England now owns a league-high seven wins on the season, as 23 points represents the Revs’ best 10-game start in club history, surpassing 2005 (22 points). The team’s five-game winning streak is its longest since winning six straight in July and August 2015.

The Revs will look to match that mark in Sunday night’s upcoming match at FC Dallas. The Revolution’s perfect 5-0-0 start in Foxborough is the club’s best-ever home start through five games, beating the previous record of 4-0-1 set in 2014 and 2005. New England is the only MLS side still perfect at home this season.

Gil’s three-assist outburst, a new single-game high for the Spaniard, gives him 10 helpers through 10 games this season – twice the total of any other player. Appearing in his 50th match with the Revolution, Gil now owns four multi-assist games and also registered a game-high six chances created. Buchanan’s goal was his second of the year, while Jones opened his 2021 account. Bou’s fourth goal of the season, and his first game winner, moves him into a tie with Adam Buksa for the team lead. He has scored in each of his last three appearances, the longest goal-scoring streak of his MLS career.

In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner made four saves and picked up his seventh win of the season, most among goalkeepers.

New England hits the road this weekend for the team’s third game in nine days on Sunday, June 27 at FC Dallas.