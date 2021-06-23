BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced a proposal that would waive the state’s sales tax for the months of August and September.
Baker said thanks to budget management and an infusion of federal relief, the state expects to have a significant surplus when the fiscal year ends on June 30. State tax revenues for Fiscal Year 2021 are 14.9% above what was projected.
The governor said waiving the sales tax for two months would be a way to say thank you to taxpayers after a difficult year.
The governor said waiving the sales tax for two months would be a way to say thank you to taxpayers after a difficult year.

"People are returning to work. They're heading out to shop and dine in our communities. And that means businesses and residents are creating more economic activity, and therefore more tax revenue along with it," Baker said. "After this very tough year, our taxpayers and small businesses all deserve a break."
Baker’s proposal would need approval from the Massachusetts House and Senate. He said the bill is being filed in time for legislators to take action before August.
Items up to $2,500 for personal use would not be taxed.
The proposal would return about $900 million to taxpayers, Baker said.
As of now, tax free weekend in Massachusetts is scheduled for August 14-15.