BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 68 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,400. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,618.READ MORE: 'Consider The Dangers': Police Crack Down On Illegal Fireworks In Massachusetts
There were 37,713 total new tests reported.Neighbors Say Oxford Couple Had A Rocky Relationship Leading Up To Apparent Murder-Suicide
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.32%.
There are 94 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 30 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: What Will The Revised Credit Mean For Families?
There are an estimated 1,721 active cases in Massachusetts.