By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire News

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man is accused of making threats to assassinate Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Investigators said Richard Morris, of Seabrook, made a number of calls to the Yankee Cooperative Fish Market over the past few months, ranting about the fishing industry and Hassan specifically.

Police also said Morris told market workers he wanted to target Hassan during a meeting this past May.

Morris was taken into custody and now faces charges of criminal threats and disorderly conduct.

