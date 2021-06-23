SALISBURY (CBS) – Fireworks stores on the New Hampshire state line are busy as the Fourth of July nears. Over the border in Massachusetts, where fireworks are illegal, State Police are also busy confiscating them.

Several people were caught with illegal fireworks in Salisbury over the weekend.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office says State Police are working with local police and fire departments around the state to crack down. So far more than 30 people have been summoned to court and thousands of fireworks have been seized.

“I think it’s a good idea. A lot of people getting hurt with illegal fireworks,” said Warren Messina.

According to the state Fire Marshal, the State Police bomb squad saw a 63% increase in calls for fireworks from 2019 to 2020.

In Boston, police saw complaints go from about 1,500 in 2019 to 21,000 complaints in 2020.

Communities like Lawrence and Brockton reported similar trends.

“Unfortunately, every year we end up with a tragic accident where somebody is severely injured or burned,” said Amesbury Fire Chief David Mather.

Amesbury Fire Chief David Mather is hoping that the return of community sponsored fireworks displays will help reduce the use of illegal ones.

“All we ask is the public that consider their neighbors, consider the risk, consider the dangers,” said Chief Mather.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fireworks crackdowns will continue into the summer.