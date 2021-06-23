HAVERHILL (CBS) – Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Haverhill marijuana store with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon.
Police said 51-year-old Tony Hernandez took cash and cannabis from the CNA Store on River Street at about 12:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the store said employees followed security protocols and the suspect was "immediately apprehended" by police. No injuries were reported.
Hernandez will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court Thursday.
The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is aware of the incident and investigating.