By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Chris Pappas, New Hampshire News

BEDOFRd, N.H. (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire confirmed Wednesday that the teen who drowned in Sebbins Pond in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Sunday was his 15-year-old nephew Charlie.

The 15-year-old was using a rope swing when he landed in the water, resurfaced briefly, then went under again while playing with a group of friends. Officers responded to the area around 7 p.m. The teen was found at 9 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Twitter, Pappas remembered Charlie as “super smart,” loving and interested in politics.

“Charlie dazzled us in infinite ways. He challenged us and taught us so much, he made us laugh and brought those around him closer together. He will forever be in our hearts,” Pappas wrote. “We will cherish every moment of the 15 years he graced this earth. May his memory truly be eternal.”

