CHELSEA (CBS) — Chelsea residents in need can get some relief from the summer heat. The city has secured a $50,000 grant to provide free air conditioning units to eligible residents.
The program is open to low income households, as well as seniors and those living with disabilities. Those who qualify can choose between a window or portable unit, plus $300 to go toward their utility bill.
Applications are available at Chelsea City Hall or online until the end of the month, and a weighted lottery will be held to select recipients.
Click here for more information about the program.