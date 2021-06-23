WAREHAM (CBS) – If you live on the outer Cape, you may have a battle on your hands with saltmarsh mosquitoes.
“It’s one of the worst seasons I’ve seen since I’ve been working on Cape Cod,” said Curt Felix of the Mosquito Squad. “It’s just absolutely horrendous.”READ MORE: Man Arrested After Armed Robbery At Haverhill Pot Shop
So far, the state’s mosquito season hasn’t been that bad – overall. But it’s early in the season.
The saltmarsh mosquitoes are especially nasty because they don’t need darkness to get active. And unlike their freshwater cousins, the saltwater mosquitoes will travel.READ MORE: Rep. Chris Pappas Mourns 15-Year-Old Nephew Who Drowned In Sebbins Pond In Bedford, NH
“They are aggressive, daytime biters, “ said Gabby Sakolsky of the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project. “(They) will fly five to ten miles easily for a blood meal.”
Sakolsky says the only uptick in mosquito activity they’ve seen is on the outer Cape, where salt marshes are plentiful.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts State Rep. Claire Cronin Nominated To Become Ambassador To Ireland
Mosquito Joe has his crews spraying private homes in southeastern Mass and the Cape – about a hundred a day. But he said this summer seems in pace with others.
“We haven’t seen an uptick,” said Tony Araujo of Mosquito Joe. “But with ticks, we’ve seen a little more activity.”