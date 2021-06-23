SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — If the Yankee Cannonball ever gets stuck at Canobie Lake Park, the Salem Fire Department is ready. The agency shared photos this week of a training exercise at the New Hampshire amusement park, in which firefighters prepared for a potential rescue high above the ground.
“They spent time performing aerial ladder set-ups and running through various scenarios should an emergency occur and one of the rides needs to be evacuated,” the department said.
Photos show the ladder truck lifting firefighters to the top of the park’s roller coasters and Ferris wheel.
Canobie has just extended operating hours from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advanced reservations are required.