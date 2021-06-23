FALL RIVER (CBS) – A local college is offering a shot at a scholarship for students who came to their COVID vaccine clinic this week.
Bristol Community College held a clinic Tuesday for people 12 and older.
Every person vaccinated got a $25 Stop and Shop gift card along with the chance to enter drawings for a laptop and some $20,000 in scholarships and free classes.
“I said lets go, Sofia. Just in case you decide to go to BCC, let’s take advantage of trying to get our name in there, you know?” said parent Rebecca Peligio.
"So many people that don't want to get their vaccine but I feel like if you put money or rewards in front of it, everyone will want to do it," her daughter Sofia Couto, a high school senior, said.
The clinic was the college’s way of joining the U.S. Department of Education’s College Vaccination Challenge to support President Joe Biden’s vaccination goals.