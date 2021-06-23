Red Sox Win 'Crazy Game' Versus Rays In 11 Innings, Despite Wander Franco's Impressive DebutWander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Rays, who lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.

CBS Sports Ranks Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson In Top 10 Cornerbacks In The NFLProvided Stephon Gilmore reports for work this summer, the Patriots sure do have themselves a pretty good one-two punch at the cornerback position.

Kemba Walker Reportedly 'Heartbroken' Over Being Traded By CelticsKemba Walker reportedly didn't want to play for the Celtics anymore. But the point guard was still "heartbroken" when Brad Stevens traded him to the Thunder last week, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Connor Wong Joining Red Sox, Could Make MLB Debut As Kevin Plawecki Goes On IL

Revolution-Red Bulls Match Preview: Revs Look To Continue Home Dominance At GilletteNext up for New England is a mid-week home match against the New York Red Bulls.