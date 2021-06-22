BOSTON (CBS) — Another popular Boston bar may be shutting its doors for good. WBZ NewsRadio is reporting that The Red Hat, one of Boston’s oldest bars and restaurants, is probably going to be closing permanently next weekend.
The Red Hat opened in 1907 on Bowdoin Street in Scollay Square and it has been an institution on Beacon Hill ever since.
“The Red Hat was even able to survive prohibition by maintaining the image of a reputable restaurant by day and a speakeasy by night,” the bar’s website reads.
The Red Hat has not yet posted to social media about when an official closing date might be.