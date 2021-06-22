Tom Brady Apparently Came Very Close To Signing With Saints Last YearNo individual player has made a bigger mark on NFL history than Tom Brady. So any nugget involving his place of employment has a direct impact on the way that NFL history is told.

Danny Ainge Puts $4.5 Million Wellesley Home On The MarketDanny Ainge is moving on from the Celtics -- and he's apparently moving on from Massachusetts as well.

Red Sox-Rays Will Battle For First Place In AL East During Three-Game Set In St. PeteThe Red Sox have a big three-game set with the Rays in Florida, with first place in the AL East on the line.

Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro Could Be Historic For Yet Another ReasonTom Brady is returning to Foxboro with the intention of beating the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the upcoming season. It is a big deal.

'Awesome Moment': Football World Reacts To Carl Nassib Becoming First Active NFL Player To Come Out As GayThe football world reacted to the groundbreaking announcement by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.