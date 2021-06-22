LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A “very generous customer” left a tip of $16,000 on a bill that was less than $40 at a New Hampshire restaurant. It happened June 12 at the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry.
Owner Michael Zarella posted a photo of the receipt to Facebook. It shows that the customer had two chili dogs, a coke, pickle chips, a beer and a tequila – and left the staff $16,000 on a Visa debit card.
"Stumble Inn had a very generous customer," Zarella wrote. "We thank you for your generosity."
The bar is keeping the identity of the big tipper anonymous.