CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Londonderry News, New Hampshire News

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A “very generous customer” left a tip of $16,000 on a bill that was less than $40 at a New Hampshire restaurant. It happened June 12 at the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry.

Owner Michael Zarella posted a photo of the receipt to Facebook. It shows that the customer had two chili dogs, a coke, pickle chips, a beer and a tequila – and left the staff $16,000 on a Visa debit card.

READ MORE: Funeral Held For Slain Braintree Police K-9 Kitt At Gillette Stadium

“Stumble Inn had a very generous customer,” Zarella wrote. “We thank you for your generosity.”

READ MORE: 'Do Not Paint Turtle's Shells,' New Hampshire Fish And Game Urges

The bar is keeping the identity of the big tipper anonymous.

MORE NEWS: Report: Massachusetts Highway Congestion Among Worst In US

 

CBSBoston.com Staff