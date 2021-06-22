FALMOUTH (CBS) — The Steamship Authority said it did not pay criminals a ransom in a cyber attack that crippled its website and reservation system earlier this month.
Passengers were unable to make or change reservations for the ferry from Cape Cod to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, as the June 2 ransomware attack took the Steamship Authority’s website offline. The attack did not impact safety on board the ferries, as GPS and radar systems were not affected.READ MORE: Boston Marathon Will Return To Patriots Day For 2022
The website was up and running again by June 12.READ MORE: Police Officer Rushes Into Burning Somerville Home, Alerting Residents To Fire
“This incident was a criminal act, and we continue to work with law enforcement as part of the ongoing investigation,” Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis said in a statement. “Although that investigation is ongoing, we do want to our customers and the public to know that the Steamship Authority did not pay a ransom or engage with the cybercriminals.”
The FBI does not recommend that businesses pay a ransom if they are the victim of an attack. Recently the U.S. recovered $2.3 million out of a $4.3 million ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline to criminals after an attack that sparked a gas shortage.MORE NEWS: Huge Cranes Arrive In Boston Harbor, Will Allow For Handling Of Bigger Ships
The Steamship Authority said it is still working with law enforcement and third-party investigators to determine the full scope of the ransomware attack. It said it is reviewing its technology systems and has “implemented additional safeguards.”