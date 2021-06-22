FOXBORO (CBS) — After going three weeks without a Revs match, we’re now in the middle of three in a week’s time. It’s pretty sweet.

Next up for New England is a mid-week home match against the New York Red Bulls. The two clubs met at Gillette just over a month ago, with Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa leading New England to a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory.

Home-field advantage has played a pretty big role whenever these two clubs meet up, as the Revs have won six of the last eight showdowns in Foxboro while the Red Bulls have won 10 of the last 12 New Jersey. New England is 24-6-8 at home against the Red Bulls since they started kicking the ball around in 1996, and 32-28-17 overall.

The Revs are sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 6-1-2 (20 points), while the Red Bulls are in fifth place 4-4-0. Both teams are coming off wins; a 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday night for New England, and a 2-0 win over Nashville SC for the Red Bulls.

New England is a perfect 4-0-0 at Gillette this season and is looking to extend that home winning streak to five games on Wednesday night. Fittingly, the club’s last home W came back on May 22 against the Red Bulls.

Who’s Hot

Carles Gil: Watching Gil do his thing for 90 minutes is one of the many reasons to watch the Revs this season. He leads the club with seven assists, and has a helper in each of the last two games. Against New York City on Saturday night, Gil fed Jon Bell with a sweet cross in the 78th minute, which Bell headed home for his first goal of the season to give New England a 2-1 lead.

Gustavo Bou: He tallied his third goal of the season Saturday night, scoring for the second time in as many matches.

Matt Turner: The Revs goalkeeper was electric against New York City, making a season-high seven saves, including some high-pressure stops in the match’s final minutes. That performance earned him MLS Player of the Week honors.

Caden Clark: The Red Bulls midfielder has four goals on the season (tied for seventh in MLS) and has a goal and an assist over the last two matches.

Game Info

If you’re heading into the match, Gillette parking lots open at 4 p.m. while gates open at 5:45 p.m., with kickoff set for 7 p.m. And if you’re tuning in from home, you can catch all the action on TV38.

Wednesday night is also the annual Pride Night for the Revolution. Click here for full details on the evening.