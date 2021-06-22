WORCESTER (CBS) — Did you ever wish monopoly money was good as cash? Well, on Wednesday, it is at the oldest tavern in Worcester.
Established in 1934, Ralph's Tavern, which is located on Shrewsbury Street, is determined to win a spot on the special Worcester-themed Monopoly board that is set to debut later this year. On Wednesday, between 4-6 p.m., the tavern will accept Monopoly money to pay for admission.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers can pay $5 in Monopoly money for admission, $10 for hot dogs, and $20 for jello shots.
Ralph’s Tavern owner Scot Bove says he only recently found out about the game, and hopes the event will attract the attention of the company licensing the game.
"Ralph's is the oldest running tavern in Worcester and we would be honored to be one of the locations chosen for the Worcester edition Monopoly board," said Bove.
The game makers are accepting suggestions for 34 Worcester locations up until June 25. Votes can be emailed to worcester@toptrumps.com.