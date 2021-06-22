BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday marks a historic day for Massachusetts in the fight against COVID-19. The state has now surpassed Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal of 4.1 million residents being fully vaccinated against the virus.
Gov. Baker made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.
Today, we have hit our administration's goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 M residents. This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated.
Our goal remains getting everyone who wants a vaccine one. pic.twitter.com/rXKjvgikDV
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 22, 2021
“Today, we have hit our administration’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 M residents,” he wrote. “This is thanks to the hard work of health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers, and to the people of MA for getting vaccinated. Our goal remains getting everyone who wants a vaccine one.”
Massachusetts has nearly 7 million residents.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, you can visit http://mass.gov/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccination location near you.