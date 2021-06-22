Kemba Walker Reportedly 'Heartbroken' Over Being Traded By CelticsKemba Walker reportedly didn't want to play for the Celtics anymore. But the point guard was still "heartbroken" when Brad Stevens traded him to the Thunder last week, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Connor Wong Joining Red Sox, Could Make MLB Debut As Kevin Plawecki Goes On IL

Revolution-Red Bulls Match Preview: Revs Look To Continue Home Dominance At GilletteNext up for New England is a mid-week home match against the New York Red Bulls.

TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.

Tom Brady Apparently Came Very Close To Signing With Saints Last YearNo individual player has made a bigger mark on NFL history than Tom Brady. So any nugget involving his place of employment has a direct impact on the way that NFL history is told.