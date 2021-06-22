BOSTON (CBS) — A new report says highway congestion in Massachusetts is just about the worst in the country. The analysis by transportation research nonprofit TRIP also says the state’s bridges are an area of serious concern.

“In Massachusetts, 68 percent of urban Interstate highways are considered congested during peak hours, the sixth highest share in the U.S.,” the report states.

The Bay State has some of the busiest interstates in the nation, the report found, with the eighth-highest rate of daily travel per lane-mile. Only Florida, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and California have worse highway congestion, according to the report.

On Monday, the MassDOT highway administrator said traffic is back to 2019 levels on Massachusetts roads.

When it comes to bridges, the report found 7% of Massachusetts interstate bridges are rated as “poor/structurally deficient condition.” That trails only Illinois, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

A “major construction project” is underway this summer to replace eight Mass Pike bridges that are all over 60 years old.

“As the TRIP report makes clear, the need for accelerated investment in Massachusetts infrastructure is urgent,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “A safe and well-maintained Interstate Highway System will strengthen the U.S. economy, enhance mobility, and facilitate more efficient movement of goods, but the future of this network could be jeopardized without increased federal investment.”

Overall, the report found that most of the United States interstate highway system needs reconstruction that will require double the current level of funding.

Click here to read the report.