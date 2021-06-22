BOSTON (CBS) – The Hynes Convention Center delivered its final dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.
The site is the latest mass vaccination site to close. More than 330,000 shots were given at the center since it opened in March.
The vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center is set to close on Sunday. The Gillette Stadium vaccination site in Foxboro shut down on June 14, nearly five months after opening its doors to the public on January 18.
Who got the final shot at Hynes? David Da Silva of Everett.